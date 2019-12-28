Blunder sees home addresses of 1,000 New Year Honours recipients posted online

The home addresses of 1,000 people who received New Year Honours - including it's believed the likes of Sir Elton John and Ben Stokes - have been published by accident online.

The blunder saw the house numbers and postcodes of hundreds of famous and controversial public figures, such as former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith and ex-Crown Prosecution chief Alison Saunders, on the web for some time.

The Cabinet Office has apologised for the publication, which also included the addresses of serving police officers, other politicians and a host of sporting figures and celebrities.