- ITV Report
-
Blunder sees home addresses of 1,000 New Year Honours recipients posted online
The home addresses of 1,000 people who received New Year Honours - including it's believed the likes of Sir Elton John and Ben Stokes - have been published by accident online.
The blunder saw the house numbers and postcodes of hundreds of famous and controversial public figures, such as former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith and ex-Crown Prosecution chief Alison Saunders, on the web for some time.
The Cabinet Office has apologised for the publication, which also included the addresses of serving police officers, other politicians and a host of sporting figures and celebrities.
A spokesman said: "A version of the New Year Honours 2020 list was published in error which contained recipients' addresses.
"The information was removed as soon as possible.
"We apologise to all those affected and are looking into how this happened.
"We have reported the matter to the ICO (Information Commissioner's Office) and are contacting all those affected directly."
Among them were the former director of public prosecutions Alison Saunders and ex-Conservative Party leader Mr Duncan Smith, the architect of the Universal Credit system, whose knighthood sparked a backlash from critics