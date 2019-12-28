Boris Johnson ‘given motorbike for Christmas by girlfriend’

Boris Johnson was given an off-road motorbike by his girlfriend Carrie Symonds for Christmas, it has been reported.

The Prime Minister received a second-hand Yamaha TTR 125 from the 31-year-old, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The bike, thought to be worth around £1,000, can reach speeds of up to 55mph.

Mr Johnson told journalists last week that he would like a new bicycle for Christmas, but said he would have to buy it himself.