Childhood heroes change from Madonna to Greta, study suggests

Children have starkly different heroes to their parents and are more likely to admire teenage environment campaigner Greta Thunberg or rapper Stormzy than Spiderman or Madonna, research suggests.

A survey of 1,000 parents of five to 16-year-olds found that those wanting to emulate a musician or an actor has fallen by 14% since the era of their mother and father.

Childhood heroes used to include footballer David Beckham, the Spice Girls, Wonder Woman and Batman, said family activity app Hoop.

Youngsters today are more likely to look up to YouTubers and activists – or Harry Potter, said the report.