Expert group on support for asylum seekers reviews community engagement

A new expert group on support for asylum seekers is to review how to improve community engagement in Ireland.

It will be chaired by former secretary general of the European Commission Catherine Day and is expected to report back by the end of next year.

A plan to house asylum seekers at a hotel on Achill Island earlier this year prompted local protests against alleged lack of consultation from the Department of Justice.

Immigration and Integration Minister David Stanton said: “We have seen at first-hand the concerns of communities when new accommodation centres are first mooted in their areas.