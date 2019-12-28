Family of Swedish man shot dead in Battersea speak of their heartbreak

Flamur Bequri, 36, was killed in Battersea, south-west London, at around 9pm. Credit: Facebook

The family of a Swedish man shot dead in front of his wife and child outside his home on Christmas Eve have spoken of their anguish. Flamur Bequri, 36, was killed in Battersea, south-west London, at around 9pm in what police believe may have been a "targeted attack" by a lone gunman. Bequri's family said they are in a "state of shock" following his death. In a statement, they said: "We thank everyone for their kind thoughts and condolences. Our family are in a state of shock and are grieving. "To have so much sadness at this time of the year is heartbreaking. We would kindly ask that you respect our privacy and let us grieve in peace."

No arrests have been made in connection with Mr Bequri's death and police have urged anyone with information to come forward. The Metropolitan Police said Mr Bequri "may possibly have been involved in some criminality in Sweden... that might have led to someone seeking retribution against Flamur in the UK". Detective Inspector Jamie Stevenson, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “Flamur’s family, his wife and very young child, bore witness to this horrific attack and are coming to terms with having their world turned upside down. I ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time. “What I can say is that Flamur, who is of Swedish nationality and Albanian heritage, had been living in London for four or five years. He was returning home with his wife and child when he was approached by a lone suspect, who shot him multiple times before fleeing on foot.

Mr Bequri was killed in front of his young child and wife. Credit: PA