Film crew captures moment lorry rams into foggy accident scene in Texas

A US television station captured the moment a man jumps out the way of a lorry as it swung out of control near the scene of an earlier accident along a foggy highway, injuring two people.

KCBD in Lubbock, Texas, was at the scene of an earlier pileup on Friday when an approaching lorry jackknifed, causing emergency workers to dive out the way.

Footage from the scene shows the lorry hurtling towards the scene of the earlier crash before it crashes into other vehicles as it flips on to its side by the road.