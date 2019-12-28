Five dead after plane crash in Louisiana

Five people have died after a small plane crashed shortly after take-off in Louisiana. Credit: Scott Clause/The Lafayette Advertiser via AP

Five people have died after a small plane crashed shortly after take-off in Louisiana. The two-engine Piper Cheyenne crashed about one mile from the Lafayette Regional Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said. The plane was headed for Atlanta when it crashed in a post office car park, officials confirmed.

A view of a damaged vehicle near the site of a plane crash Credit: Scott Clause/The Lafayette Advertiser via AP

Video and photos showed a trail of scorched and burning grass around the crash site in the city of Lafayette. A burnt out car sat in the car park where the aircraft crashed. Four people were taken to hospital, including one from the plane, one on the ground and two post office employees who were brought in for evaluation. The aircraft was an eight-passenger plane, Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV.

The burnt-out wreckage of the aircraft landed on a patch of grass near the post office. Credit: Scott Clause/The Lafayette Advertiser via AP