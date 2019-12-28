- ITV Report
-
Five dead after plane crash in Louisiana
Five people have died after a small plane crashed shortly after take-off in Louisiana.
The two-engine Piper Cheyenne crashed about one mile from the Lafayette Regional Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said.
The plane was headed for Atlanta when it crashed in a post office car park, officials confirmed.
Video and photos showed a trail of scorched and burning grass around the crash site in the city of Lafayette.
A burnt out car sat in the car park where the aircraft crashed.
Four people were taken to hospital, including one from the plane, one on the ground and two post office employees who were brought in for evaluation.
The aircraft was an eight-passenger plane, Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV.
Marty Brady, 22, said he was making a coffee in his apartment when the lights went out after the aircraft clipped a power line over the gate to his complex.
He said he ran out and saw black smoke and flames from the post office car park and downed power lines.
“If it had been a little lower, it could have been a lot worse,” he said.
Mr Molinaro said FAA and National Transportation Safety Board investigators were on their way to the site.