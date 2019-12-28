Request for 50 Cent’s phone number sent to Foreign Office

A request for US rapper 50 Cent’s phone number was among the oddest enquiries sent by Britons abroad to the Foreign Office this year.

Other calls to the department included a complaint from a holidaymaker about the quality of the food on his flight, and a request for embassy staff to retrieve a pair of headphones from a French hotel room.

The Foreign Office has revealed details of a number of unusual enquiries they received in 2019 and reminded the public of the things officials can assist them with.

A spokesman said: “While we can’t hand out famous rappers’ phone numbers, collect your lost property or advise on Windsor Castle’s dress code, our dedicated consular staff are there to help Brits who run into trouble when they’re abroad.

“Read our travel advice before you go away, make sure you have appropriate travel insurance, and if you get into difficulty, you can call the nearest British embassy, high commission or consulate.”