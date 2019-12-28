Taoiseach forecasts offshore wind revolution for Ireland

Ireland is planning a revolution in its use of offshore wind energy, the Taoiseach said.

The proportion of electricity generated from renewable sources has to increase dramatically over the next decade.

Leo Varadkar said changes to the planning regime are expected to make a major difference.

He added: “That will allow us to have what I believe will be revolutionary in terms of offshore wind energy.”

EirGrid plans to ensure renewable energy accounts for 70% of all electricity use by 2030.