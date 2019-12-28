UK Weather: Dry and mild for most with some showers and fog

It will be dry and mostly cloudy across much of England and Wales. Scotland and Northern Ireland will see thicker cloud with some patchy rain, mostly light with drizzle but with some heavier bursts for western Scotland. Breezy in the north and mild.

On Sunday, much of the UK will be dry with variable cloud and some spells of hazy sunshine. However, western parts of Scotland will see thicker cloud, along with some patchy rain for the north-west. Windy in the north. Very mild.