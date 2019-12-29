Artist and author Alasdair Gray dies aged 85

Artist and author Alasdair Gray has died aged 85 after a short illness.

The polymath, renowned for his masterpiece Lanark, died on Sunday at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, with family at his side, publisher Canongate announced.

Gray wrote more than 30 books, all of which he designed and illustrated, and created several murals in his native Glasgow, while his work is also on display in galleries ranging from the V&A to the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.

In a statement shared by Canongate his family said: “Early this morning we lost a deeply loved member of our family.

"Alasdair was an extraordinary person; very talented and, even more importantly, very humane.

“He was unique and irreplaceable and we will miss him greatly.

“We would like to thank Alasdair’s many friends for their love and support, especially in recent years, together with the staff of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow, who treated him and us with such care and sensitivity during his short illness.

“In keeping with his principles Alasdair wanted his body donated to medical science, so there will be no funeral.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among those to pay tribute to Mr Gray.