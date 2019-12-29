Couple marry at Dunkin’ Donuts 30 years after breaking up at same store

A couple reunited for extra-sweet wedding vows at the same branch of Dunkin’ Donuts where their young love splintered nearly 30 years ago.

Valerie Sneade and Jason Roy were married on Friday, joined by family, friends and customers buying coffee and pastries at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Grafton Street in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“It had to happen here,” Mr Roy, who works for the Worcester Parks Department, told the Telegram & Gazette.

“We think it’s an absolute riot,” said singer and actress Ms Sneade, who is now taking the name Valerie Roy.

“Has anybody been married in Dunkin’ Donuts before? Maybe we’ll start a trend.”

Ms Sneade and Mr Roy mostly did not see each other for 25 years after a conversation about their future at the same shop in 1992 led the young, in-love couple to step back from their relationship.