Dramatic video shows near-miss for Alaskan driver on Christmas Day

A driver had a lucky escape when a car skidded on snow and narrowly missed him as he crouched at the roadside examining his truck.

The incident, which happened on Christmas Day near Anchorage in Alaska, was captured on film by a police dash cam and shows an SUV losing control as it rounds a corner on the Seward Highway.

The vehicle is seen skidding within a couple of feet of a trucker who is examining his vehicle, narrowly missing him and spraying him with snow.