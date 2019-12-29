Dublin Castle ‘totally impracticable’ for major conferences

A proposal to use Dublin Castle as a venue for conferences and European Council meetings was deemed “totally impracticable” by Irish government officials, declassified state papers have revealed. In a letter to the Office of Public Works, released under the 30-year rule, an official from the Department of Foreign Affairs said security problems associated with the venue could not be over-emphasised. The letter, dated May 31 1985, stated that the Government was conducting a report into the feasibility of the occasional use of private facilities for conference purposes at Dublin Castle.

The report was part of the proposed restoration and development of the site. The Department of Foreign Affairs official said: “It is this department’s considered and firm opinion that this option is totally impracticable insofar as meetings involving ministers and heads of state and government during our next EC (European Council) Presidency in 1990 are concerned. “This view is based on security, cost and operational consideration. “The security problems associated with the occasional use of private or commercial facilities as a venue for such meetings cannot be over-emphasised.”

