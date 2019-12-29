Stabbing at rabbi’s home that left five people injured was an act of 'domestic terrorism' says New York governor

The stabbings north of New York City on the seventh night of Hanukkah come on the heels of a string of attacks targeting Jews in the region Credit: PA

New York’s governor has warned a stabbing in a rabbi’s home that left five people injured was evidence of a “cancer in the body politic”. A suspect is in custody and will face five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary following the attack in a town north of New York City, police said. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the attack was fuelled by intolerance and called it an act of domestic terrorism. The Saturday night stabbings on the seventh night of Hanukkah come on the heels of a string of attacks targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey earlier this month. The rabbi’s home is in Monsey, a town in Rockland County not far from the New Jersey state line and one of several in the Hudson Valley that has seen an influx of Hasidic Jews in recent years.

The scene after the stabbings in Monsey, New York Credit: Seth Harrison/The Journal News/AP

One person was very seriously wounded, the governor told reporters, and remained in a critical condition. The rabbi’s son was also injured but his condition and that of the other victims was not clear. Authorities have not provided a motive for the attack, but Mr Cuomo said there was no doubt it was fuelled by hate. “This is an intolerant time in our country,” he said to reporters outside the rabbi’s home on Sunday morning. “We see anger, we see hatred exploding.” He added: “It is an American cancer on the body politic.”

Police gather outside the house in Monsey Credit: Seth Harrison/The Journal News/AP

Police said the stabbings happened at around 10pm. A witness saw the suspect fleeing in a car and alerted police to the licence plate number, Brad Weidel, the local police chief said. That allowed police to find his vehicle as he entered New York City, where police apprehended him. The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region tweeted reports that the stabbings took place at the house of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration. It comes as a synagogue and several shops in north London were daubed with anti-Semitic graffiti also during the Jewish festival. The Jewish holy symbol alongside the numbers "9 11" was spray-painted in red and purple on several premises in the Hampstead and Belsize Park area, including South Hampstead Synagogue. The rabbi's home in New York remained cordoned off with yellow crime-scene tape early on Sunday. According to public records, the home belongs to Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, who leads the adjacent synagogue. Aron Kohn told The New York Times he was inside the residence during the stabbings. “I was praying for my life,” said Mr Kohn, 65. “He started attacking people right away as soon as he came in the door. We didn’t have time to react at all.” The attack drew condemnation from top state officials, as well as from Israel’s president and prime minister.

Orthodox Jewish gather on a street in Monsey. Credit: AP