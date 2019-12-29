Irish government ‘outraged’ over IRFU participation in South Africa sports event

The Irish government was “outraged” after the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) took part in a rugby event in apartheid South Africa, state papers have revealed.

Details of correspondence and government letters on the 1989 rugby tour controversy have been released by the National Archives as part of the 30-year rule.

The IRFU was widely criticised at the time after its committee allowed international board members to attend the sporting event despite government opposition.

The event was held in celebration of the centenary of the South African Rugby Board (SARB) in 1989.

At the time, apartheid South Africa was under a blanket boycott by many international sporting bodies.

Among those taking part was Irish rugby veteran Willie John McBride, who managed the visitors’ side and had been under political pressure not to attend the tour.

The former Ireland captain was asked by the Sunday Independent about the opposition.

He was quoted as saying: “There is no reason why I shouldn’t go. I have the blessing of the Rugby Union.”

Referring to an attack on him by the anti-apartheid movement, he said: “I wouldn’t expect anything else. They are political. I believe in communication of people through sport and that is the way it should be.

“I believe in trying to break down barriers.”