Labour's search for answers raises yet more questions about Jeremy Corbyn's leadership

It was a punishing general election defeat; the fourth in a row and Labour's worst performance, in terms of seats, since 1935.

It went deeper than that because the party saw its once loyal supporters switch to the Tories, yes the Tories, in areas that had elected Labour MPs for decades, in some constituencies for nearly a century.

Today's letter to The Observer, signed by some of those former MPs who lost their seats in former heartlands, reads like a warning.

There's a fear amongst those MPs, who are regarded as being either centrist or on the right of the party, that the panel, including former leader Ed Miliband, set up to review why Labour was defeated will produce a whitewash.