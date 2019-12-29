Lung cancer screening study could save hundreds of lives through early detection

Bridget Barker stopped smoking 15 years ago, but when she was invited by her GP to take part in Europe's largest lung cancer screening study, she jumped at the chance.

And the 77-year-old's willingness to take part in the project paid off after her scan revealed very early signs of lung cancer.

The cancer was detected early enough for Bridget to be cured without having to undergo extensive and invasive treatment.

"When they came round to tell me I wouldn't need to have any chemo or radiotherapy what more could you ask for? It really was like winning the lottery - and a big lottery," Bridget told ITV News.

Bridget was part of the SUMMIT Trial based in north and east London which is screening 25,000 former or current smokers.