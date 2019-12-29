- ITV Report

Mother of Costa Del Sol pool deaths could seek further investigation, says lawyer
A woman whose husband and two children drowned in a pool in the Costa Del Sol could seek a further investigation after not being satisifed with the finding that their deaths were a "simple accident", her lawyer has said.
Olubunmi Diya lost daughter Comfort Diya, nine, son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, and husband Gabriel Diya, 52, while on holiday on Christmas Eve at the Club La Costa World in Fuengirola.
Mrs Diya had said all three could swim and that there was "something wrong" with the pool - contrary to the police's own findings.
Her lawyer, Javier Toro, said different engineers could be brought in for a “parallel investigation” after police said their own findings point to the incident being a “tragic accident”.
Hotel operator CLC World Resorts and Hotels has said Mrs Diya’s claims are “directly at odds with the findings of the police report”.
In a statement it stressed police findings made it “clear that their exhaustive investigations have confirmed the pool was working normally and there was no malfunction of any kind”.
An English translation of a Guardia Civil statement, released by the hotel operator, stated that tests had found “no irregularity” in the pool’s system.
It said investigations indicated the accident was “caused by the lack of expertise of the victims when swimming”.
Mr Toro said: “Clearly the death of three people at the same time in a pool makes it evident that something very strange happened.
"It’s an event that must be studied.
“We do not discard the option of opening a parallel investigation through different engineers… to figure out what happened."