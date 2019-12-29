Mother of Costa Del Sol pool deaths could seek further investigation, says lawyer

The deaths occurred at the Club La Costa World resort in Fuengirola, Spain. Credit: Facebook/AP

A woman whose husband and two children drowned in a pool in the Costa Del Sol could seek a further investigation after not being satisifed with the finding that their deaths were a "simple accident", her lawyer has said. Olubunmi Diya lost daughter Comfort Diya, nine, son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, and husband Gabriel Diya, 52, while on holiday on Christmas Eve at the Club La Costa World in Fuengirola.

Olubunmi Diya lost daughter Comfort Diya, nine, son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, and husband Gabriel Diya, 52. Credit: PA

Mrs Diya had said all three could swim and that there was "something wrong" with the pool - contrary to the police's own findings. Her lawyer, Javier Toro, said different engineers could be brought in for a “parallel investigation” after police said their own findings point to the incident being a “tragic accident”.

The entrance of the Club La Costa World holiday resort Credit: AP

Hotel operator CLC World Resorts and Hotels has said Mrs Diya’s claims are “directly at odds with the findings of the police report”. In a statement it stressed police findings made it “clear that their exhaustive investigations have confirmed the pool was working normally and there was no malfunction of any kind”.

Pastor Diya was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Credit: Redeemed Christian Church of God/Facebook