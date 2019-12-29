Pacer train becomes museum piece amid calls to halt fares rise

A Pacer train has arrived at a museum amid calls for the upcoming fares rise across the railway network to be scrapped on routes where they are still used. The National Railway Museum (NRM) told the PA news agency the 1980s-era train will “spark debate” when it goes on display at its site in Shildon, County Durham. Political leaders in the North say the continued use of outdated Pacers – known for being slow, bouncy and noisy – shows a wide disparity in transport investment between the region and the South East. The addition of a Pacer to the NRM’s collection comes weeks after Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis and Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake wrote to Northern – one of three operators still using the trains – calling for fare reductions on routes where they remain in operation.

Dan Jarvis Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Rail fares will increase by an average of 2.7% across Britain from Tuesday. The NRM’s Pacer was retired by Northern and donated by leasing company Angel Trains earlier this month. The long-term aim is to keep the train in working order so it can operate passenger rides on the museum’s rail line. NRM senior curator Anthony Coulls denied it will look out of place alongside more esteemed exhibits such as steam locomotives and record-breaking trains.

