Police commissioners to receive extra £35m in bid to tackle violent crime

An extra £35 million will be given to police and crime commissioners to tackle violent crime, the Home Secretary has announced.

Priti Patel said the money would allow violence reduction units in the 18 areas worst affected by serious violence to continue their work.

Set up earlier this year, the units bring together organisations including the police, local government, health and community leaders to tackle violent crime by understanding its root causes.

Police and crime commissioners (PCCs) received £35 million to set up the centres in August, and the announcement continues the funding for 2020/21.

The Metropolitan Police area will receive the most money – £7 million – while Greater Manchester, Merseyside, West Midlands and West Yorkshire will each get more £3.3 million.

South Yorkshire, Northumbria, Thames Valley, Lancashire, Essex, Avon and Somerset and Kent will each get more than £1.1 million.

Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Bedfordshire, Sussex, Hampshire and South Wales will each get £880,000.