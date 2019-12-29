- ITV Report
-
Putin thanks Trump for 'helping foil new year terror attacks' in Russia
Russian president Vladimir Putin thanked Donald Trump for helping to foil a terror attack planned over the new year in St Petersburg.
Russian security forces detained two Russians suspected of preparing to carry out terrorist acts after information obtained from their “American partners”.
In a statement released on the Kremlin's website on Sunday, Mr Putin thanked Trump for “information transmitted through the special services that helped prevent the completion of terrorist acts in Russia”.
Russian security forces said they seized material from the suspects that confirms they were preparing terrorist acts, with no further details.
There was no immediate comment from the White House.