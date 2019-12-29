Rebecca Long-Bailey confirms she is considering Labour leadership bid

Rebecca Long-Bailey has confirmed she is considering running to replace Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party with a pledge to champion “progressive patriotism”. The shadow business secretary blamed the party’s “compromise solution” on Brexit, as well as a lack of trust among voters, for its crushing defeat at the General Election earlier this month. Writing in the Guardian, she said Labour’s policy on Britain’s EU membership “satisfied too few”, but insisted the party’s policy agenda was popular. “We didn’t lose because of our commitment to scrap universal credit, invest in public services or abolish tuition fees,” the Salford and Eccles MP said.

Ms Long-Bailey gave her backing to shadow education secretary Angela Rayner for the role of deputy leader Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

She claimed Labour “can win again” but said the party must first “come together”, as she gave her backing to shadow education secretary Angela Rayner for the role of deputy leader. “We are strongest when we stand together as a pluralist Labour family. That is why I’m not only considering standing to be leader, but also supporting Angela Rayner as deputy,” she wrote. “Leadership means leading a team, working with every part of our movement and using all our party’s talents to fight the Conservatives at every turn and map Labour’s route back to power. Millions woke up to a nightmare on December 13. It’s our duty to make sure that doesn’t happen again.” Ms Long-Bailey is widely viewed to be the favourite among Corbyn supporters, and frequently defended the party’s policies on the airwaves during the election campaign.

