- ITV Report
Rebecca Long-Bailey weighs up bid for Labour leadership
Rebecca Long-Bailey has said she is considering standing for Labour leader, becoming the latest MP to sound out an interest for the party's top job.
In an article for the Guardian, in which she did not formally announce her candidacy, Ms Long-Bailey said she would offer voters "progressive patriotism".
The Labour frontbencher avoided any criticism of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership and said the party's policies at the general election were popular among voters.
However she admitted her party's stance on Brexit "satisfied too few".
She said: "We didn’t lose because of our commitment to scrap universal credit, invest in public services or abolish tuition fees."
Ms Long-Bailey also said the party needed to appeal to voters across the length and breadth of the country in order to return to power.
She said: "Britain has a long history of patriotism rooted in working life, built upon unity and pride in the common interests and shared life of everyone.
“To win we must revive this progressive patriotism and solidarity in a form fit for modern Britain.”
Emily Thornberry and Clive Lewis have already formally entered the race to replace Mr Corbyn, while several others have mooted interest, including Sir Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips, Yvette Cooper and David Lammy.