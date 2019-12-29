Rabbi knife attack suspect appears in New York court

The suspect in a stabbing at a rabbi's home in a town north of New York City that left five people injured pleaded not guilty in court on Sunday morning.

Police arrested Grafton Thomas, 37, in Manhattan within hours of Saturday night's attack in Monsey.

Thomas, 37, had blood all over his clothing and smelled of bleach, according to prosecutors.

He will face five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary following the attack, police said.

Earlier, New York’s governor claimed the stabbings were an act of domestic terrorist and warned the attack on the Jewish community was evidence of a “cancer in the body politic”.

One person was very seriously wounded, Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Sunday, and remained in a critical condition. The rabbi's son was also injured but his condition and that of the other victims was not clear.