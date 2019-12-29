What will make the headlines in 2020?

What lies in store for 2020? Credit: PA

After a tumultuous year in the world of politics, Brexit will remain firmly at the top of the agenda in 2020 as Boris Johnson seeks to finalise Britain’s departure from the European Union. While 2020 is undoubtedly a crunch year for the prime minister, next year will see more than just further political change. Here is what to expect in 2020.

Brexit isn't going to go away

The prime minister has vowed to have the UK out of the EU by January 31. Credit: PA

Following Mr Johnson’s crushing election victory, the Government intends to end Britain’s EU membership on January 31, with an implementation to run to the end of 2020 while it negotiates a free trade agreement with Brussels. The PM brought his Brexit Bill back to the Commons just before the Christmas break, with the vote passing without a hitch for the Government thanks to the Conservatives’ 80-seat majority. The Bill is expected to be given Royal Assent in the new year, paving the way for the UK to leave the EU by the January 31 deadline. Mr Johnson inserted a clause in the Bill that would legally prohibit his Government from extending the transition period beyond 2020.

Milestone birthdays, another royal wedding, and another turbulent year for Prince Andrew?

What will 2020 hold for the Duke of York? Credit: PA

After a year dubbed the Queen’s second annus horribilis, the royal family will be looking to put 2019 firmly behind them as they prepare for a royal wedding and milestone birthdays in 2020. Princess Beatrice is getting ready to marry while the Duke of York turns 60, the Princess Royal 70 and the Duke of Edinburgh 99. But all eyes will continue to be on Andrew, the Queen’s second son, after he quit royal duties in November over the scandal surrounding his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has been called on by lawyers for Epstein’s alleged victims to give a statement to the American authorities while it remains to be seen whether he will take part in the Trooping the Colour celebrations for the Queen’s official birthday in June.

Grenfell inquiry to enter its second phase

The second phase of the Grenfell Tower inquiry is due to begin. Credit: PA

The second phase of the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire is due to begin in 2020. The inquiry is investigating a list of issues and was split into two phases – the first of which focused on the factual narrative of events on the night of June 14 2017. A first report published in October found the London Fire Brigade (LFB)’s preparation for a tower block fire such as Grenfell was “gravely inadequate” and its lack of evacuation plan a “major omission”. Inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick identified 46 changes that needed to be made to ensure the safety of high-rise residents. Phase two of the inquiry will focus on the remainder of the list of issues, including the construction and design of the tower block, and hearings are expected to begin in the early part of 2020, following which the final report will be published. Meanwhile, the LFB will see a new commissioner take the helm in January, as Andy Roe replaces Dany Cotton. Mr Roe has said his main priorities as commissioner for the new year include making improvements to the culture and leadership within the brigade, and delivering the Grenfell Inquiry report recommendations in full.

Coronation Street turns 60

It’s a milestone year on the cobbles, with Coronation Street set to hit 60. Credit: ITV/PA

One of Britain’s most popular soap operas will be celebrating a milestone in 2020 as Coronation Street turns 60. The programme, created by Granada Television, first aired on ITV on December 9 1960 and is now broadcast six days a week. While plans for the forthcoming anniversary are yet to be revealed, some cast members have suggested there should be another live episode, similar to one in 2015 which marked ITV’s 60th birthday.

The return of Elle Woods and another Disney remake

2020 looks set to be another stellar year for Hollywood blockbusters, with a third Legally Blonde film set to hit cinema screens. Reese Witherspoon is due to reprise her role as talented law student Elle Woods, 19 years after the original movie was released in 2001. She announced the news earlier this year in an Instagram post. Both Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde were box-office successes, with the first raking in 141 million US dollars (£108 million) while the second grossed 124 million dollars (£95 million). Meanwhile, Disney is gearing up to release another live action remake of one of its classic films, with Mulan set to arrive in March. It follows successful adaptations of classics including Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King.

Tokyo hosts the Olympics and bid for Euro 2020 success

Dina Asher-Smith will be among the medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: Mike Egerton/PA