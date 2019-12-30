Private schools 'turn down £1 million scholarship donations for white pupils'

Dulwich College is one of two schools who have reportedly turned down donations to fund scholarships for poor white pupils. Credit: PA

Two private schools have defended their decision to turn down scholarship donations for poor white pupils, reported to be worth more than £1 million. Dulwich College, in south London, and Winchester College, in Hampshire, both turned down money from philanthropist Sir Bryan Thwaites, who attended both schools and was planning to leave the money in his will. Mr Thwaites said he wanted to help white boys from disadvantaged backgrounds because they perform worse at school than counterparts from different ethnic groups, the Times newspaper reported.

Scholarships for black students to attend Cambridge University are funded by the rapper Stormzy. Sir Bryan told The Times: “If Cambridge University can accept a much larger donation in support of black students, why cannot I do the same for under-privileged white British? “Winchester said it would harm its reputation by accepting my bequest, but in my opinion it would gain enormously by being seen to address what is the severe national problem of the underperforming white cohort in schools.” However Dr Joe Spence, master of Dulwich College, said he is “resistant” to donations “made with any ethnic or religious criteria”.

Winchester College also turned down the donation Credit: Chris Ison/PA