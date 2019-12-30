British teenager found guilty over false Cyprus rape claim

A British teenager on trial accused of lying about being gang raped in Cyprus has been found guilty of public mischief at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni.

Her complaint led to 12 men, reportedly of Israeli origin, being arrested.

The incident was alleged to have taken place on July 17 at an Ayia Napa hotel. She was detained by Cypriot authorities after she withdrew the allegation some 10 days later.

The trial has been stop and start since it was first heard in August.