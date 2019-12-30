- ITV Report
British teenager found guilty over false Cyprus rape claim
A British teenager on trial accused of lying about being gang raped in Cyprus has been found guilty of public mischief at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni.
Her complaint led to 12 men, reportedly of Israeli origin, being arrested.
The incident was alleged to have taken place on July 17 at an Ayia Napa hotel. She was detained by Cypriot authorities after she withdrew the allegation some 10 days later.
The trial has been stop and start since it was first heard in August.
Nodding her head slightly as she was found guilty, the teenager showed no other emotion as she was found guilty.
She will be sentenced in January.
She now faces up to a year in jail and a fine of 1,700 Euro (£1,500) when sentence. Her legal team have asked for a suspended sentence.
The woman was on a working holiday at the time of the alleged incident and was due to start university.
The men arrested over the alleged attack returned home after they were released.
