Wildlife presenter Chris Packham says dead fox left outside his home

Wildlife television presenter Chris Packham said a dead fox has been left outside his home. The anti-fox hunting campaigner and Springwatch presenter posted a video on his Twitter, saying he found the animal in his yard on Monday. The animal rights campaigner said in the video on his Twitter: "It appears that if you oppose the cruelty and illegality of fox hunting and those who club them to death, you don’t just get social media abuse.”

The video showed the animal in his driveway, with a large dark mark around its body, something Mr Packham called a “snare” injury. The Springwatch presenter called the animal “beautiful” and added: “It seems that if you stick up for foxes, you get your comeuppance from people who still think it’s a good idea to kill them.” In the message he also tagged the RSPCA and the League Against Cruel Sports, and said he would be contacting the police. The RSPCA said in a statement: “We are concerned and saddened that a dead fox, with injuries likely to be caused by a snare trap, was left at Chris Packham’s home. “We strongly oppose traps which can cause terrible suffering to animals. “We understand this incident has been reported to the police and are ready to assist them if needed.”

