Firefighter dies battling ferocious Australian wildfires

New South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the news on Twitter.

It brings the number of firefighters killed to 10.

A volunteer firefighter has died in Australia during efforts to douse wildfires ravaging the country.

It said the firefighter died near Jingellic, a town on the state border with Victoria around halfway between Sydney and Melbourne.

Two further firefighters suffered burns when the truck all three of them were in rolled over after being hit "by extreme winds".

Those killed and hurt are believed to have been working on dousing the Green Valley Fire, around 43 miles (70km) east of the city of Albury.

Thousands of Australians have been told to leave their homes and the surrounding area as wildfires continue to spread throughout the country.

Authorities have residents in East Gippsland, an area in Victoria with a population of more than 46,000, that fires are likely to "grow significantly in size" and that they should leave their homes.

Lightning started 16 fires in Victoria overnight.

Victoria emergency management commissioner Andrew Crisp said fires had generated their own thunderstorms, creating “unpredictable and dangerous” conditions.

He said there had been no confirmed loss of properties in the region.

Victoria emergency services minister Lisa Neville said the worst could be ahead. “This is not yet over.

"We’re really only halfway through what is ahead of us here,” she said.