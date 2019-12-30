Kim Jong Un calls for ‘offensive measures’ ahead of deadline

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for his military and diplomats to prepare unspecified “offensive measures” to protect the country’s security and sovereignty, the North’s state media said. The call came before his end-of-year deadline for the Trump administration to make major concessions to salvage a fragile nuclear diplomacy. At a ruling Workers’ Party meeting on Sunday, Mr Kim also “comprehensively and anatomically analysed” problems arising in efforts to rebuild the North’s moribund economy and presented tasks for “urgently correcting the grave situation of the major industrial sectors,” the Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim Jong Un, in white at left, speaks at the meeting on Sunday Credit: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP/PA

The plenary meeting of the party’s Central Committee, which began on Saturday, is being closely watched amid concerns Mr Kim could suspend his deadlocked nuclear negotiations with the Untied States and take a more confrontational approach by lifting a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests. Mr Kim, who has said the North would pursue a “new path” if Washington persists with sanctions and pressure, is expected to announce major policy changes during his New Year’s address on Wednesday. KCNA said the party meeting would continue for at least another day on Monday. The report did not describe any specific decisions made at the meeting or mention any particular remarks by Mr Kim about the United States. “Emphasising the need to take positive and offensive measures for fully ensuring the sovereignty and security of the country as required by the present situation, (Mr Kim) indicated the duties of the fields of foreign affairs, munitions industry and armed forces of the DPRK,” the agency said in its English report, referring to North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

People watch a TV screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday Credit: Ahn Young-joon/AP