Marked police car given parking ticket while responding to 999 call

A marked police car was given a parking ticket while attending an emergency call. Credit: Plymouth Response A Section/ Twitter

A marked police car was given a parking ticket while attending an emergency call in Plymouth. Devon and Cornwall Police called the unnamed parking ticket company to explain but were asked to write a letter of appeal to the firm. Plymouth Response A Section posted a redacted version of the ticket on their Twitter account. They said: "We've been issued a parking ticket for a marked police vehicle by a local car park," it tweeted.

"The vehicle was attending an emergency. We've called the company to explain. "They require us to spend time writing a letter of appeal. Please hold calling 999 whilst we do that!" Luke Pollard, the Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport, described the incident as "ridiculous". He tweeted: "This is ridiculous. If I can help please let me know."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.