- ITV Report
-
Marked police car given parking ticket while responding to 999 call
A marked police car was given a parking ticket while attending an emergency call in Plymouth.
Devon and Cornwall Police called the unnamed parking ticket company to explain but were asked to write a letter of appeal to the firm.
Plymouth Response A Section posted a redacted version of the ticket on their Twitter account.
They said: "We've been issued a parking ticket for a marked police vehicle by a local car park," it tweeted.
"The vehicle was attending an emergency. We've called the company to explain.
"They require us to spend time writing a letter of appeal. Please hold calling 999 whilst we do that!"
Luke Pollard, the Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport, described the incident as "ridiculous".
He tweeted: "This is ridiculous. If I can help please let me know."
A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said force vehicles were exempt from parking tickets when on operational duties.
They added that the fully-marked police car from Crownhill police station was responding to an incident at a pub in the city.
They added: "The police sergeant for A Section Response, Plymouth contacted the company that issued the ticket, requesting that the ticket is quashed as it was a marked police vehicle being used for operational purposes at that time.
"The firm refused and said the appeals process must be followed.
"It is fair to say that officers would rather be spending their time responding to 999 calls than dealing with an appeal for a parking ticket."