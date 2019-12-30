Micheal Martin vows he will remain leader of Fianna Fail after general election

Micheal Martin has said he will carry on as leader of Fianna Fail in the aftermath of the upcoming general election.

The opposition leader appeared confident in how his party will perform, saying Fianna Fail will do “much better” in next year’s election than in 2016.

“I think we’re actually stronger in terms of our electoral potential and electoral performance going into the next general election than we were before 2016,” he said.

“I want to change the government, and we believe there should be a change of government. And that’s our objective.”

While no date has been set for the next year’s general election, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has previously stated his preference to go to the polls in May.

In a news conference, Mr Martin said his agenda for the next general election is to achieve “as many seats possible” and lead a government with other parties.

Mr Martin criticised Fine Gael’s stance on health, saying there has been a lack of honesty over the last number of years.