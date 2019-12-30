Mother of British teen found guilty over false Cyprus rape claim says daughter suffering from PTSD

The 19-year-old was convicted of a single count of public mischief. Credit: AP

The mother of a British teenager who has been found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has said that her daughter is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and that the family will fight the ruling all the way to the European Court of Human Rights. In an interview with ITV News, the mother, who is not being named due to her daughter's right to anonymity, said she was "very disappointed" with the judge's "absolutely astonishing verdict", which she saw as a "set back". Earlier on Monday, the 19-year-old was convicted of a single count of public mischief at a packed Famagusta District Court in Paralimni. The judge said the woman made the claim because she was "embarrassed" about being filmed having sex. The 19-year-old maintains that she was raped but pressured into changing her account by Cypriot police. She said she was attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in an Ayia Napa hotel on July 17. However, 10 days later she retracted her statement. The men were all arrested, but later freed and returned home. After withdrawing her allegation, the woman was arrested by Cypriot authorities and spent more than a month in prison before she was granted bail at the end of August. She has not been allowed to leave the island since she was detained.

The teenager said she was attacked while in Ayia Napa. Credit: AP

The teenager's mother described her daughter's treatment in Cyprus as a "violation" of human rights as the case against her hinged on a retracted statement she signed while alone in the police station, without a lawyer, following questioning by detectives that was not recorded. She called the whole situation a "nightmare" and alleged that the Israeli men who were initially arrested "had legal representation within a matter of hours whereas my daughter wasn't offered legal representation at all, throughout the whole thing". The mother told ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies that her daughter is "resolute to see justice" and will appeal the ruling. "If we end up in the European Court of Human Rights, that's great," she added. However, she added she did not have faith in Cyprus' justice system. The teenager will be sentenced on January 7 and faces up to a year in jail and a fine of £1,500 when sentenced. Her legal team have asked for a suspended sentence. "It would be an absolute injustice if they decide to imprison her for any more days than the four-and-a-half weeks she's already spent in prison," the woman's mother said. Adding that while her daughter was no longer jailed, she has had to remain in Cyprus and is "effectively in a gilded cage".

The woman was escorted by police during the trial. Credit: AP

The mother said her daughter had been diagnosed with PTSD by a psychologist from the UK but "can't be treated for it while she's in Cyprus". She said her daughter has "PTSD attacks" when she hears loud, male, foreign voices, and is suffering from insomnia, and that her "overriding issue" was to get her daughter back to the UK so that she could seek treatment. In court, the teenager had said she was "forced" by police to change her story, telling the judge she was "scared for my life" . The 19-year-old added: "I didn't think I would leave that police station without signing that statement." Cypriot police insisted she willingly signed the retraction statement.

Supporters of the woman outside court in Cyprus wore scarves which depicted their lips sewn together. Credit: AP

Speaking in court on Monday, Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said the woman "gave police a false rape claim, while having full knowledge that this was a lie. "The reason why she initially gave false statements was because she realised that she was being recorded while she was having sexual intercourse and so she was placed in a difficult position and felt embarrassed. "She then apologised saying she had made a mistake by filing a false statement." He said the woman "did not make a good impression, she did not tell the truth, and tried to mislead the court" during her evidence. "There was no rape, or violence, and police had carried out a thorough investigation making all necessary arrests," the judge added. But the teenager's lawyers have criticised the legal process, arguing the trial did not properly examine the original allegation she had been raped. None of the Israelis gave evidence during the trial and the woman's legal team criticised the judge's refusal to consider evidence of the alleged rape. Her lawyers said the video found on some of the Israelis' mobile phones showed her having consensual sex with one of the group while others try to enter the room as she tells them to leave.

None of the Israelis gave evidence during the trial. Credit: AP