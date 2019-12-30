North-south weather divide for New Year’s Eve revellers

The northern half of the UK looks set to be the best place to view fireworks and enjoy fun outdoors this New Year’s Eve, with clear but chilly weather on the cards.

Those in the southern half will have to keep their fingers crossed that the cloud and rain expected during the day clears in time for midnight as forecast.

Crowds of people are gearing up to attend fireworks displays throughout the UK to ring in the new year, including in cities such as Manchester and Liverpool.

People heading to watch the Mayor of London’s annual fireworks display in the capital will face temperatures of about 6C, while revellers in Edinburgh and Glasgow can expect the mercury to dip to about 2C.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill warned it would be a chilly end to 2019, despite the recent mild temperatures.