- ITV Report
Sharon Stone appeals to dating app Bumble after being kicked off the platform
Hollywood star Sharon Stone has appealed to dating app Bumble after her account on the platform was removed.
The matchmaking site said it had removed the 62-year-old's account after it received several reports it could be fake, according to a statement posted on Twitter.
The dating website said her profile looked "too good to be true" but has now made sure she won't be blocked again.
The reinstatement of her account came after the actor appealed to the dating site to not "shut me out of the hive".
The cheeky tweet has attracted huge attention, with more than 3,000 retweets and thousands of comments.
Users on Twitter lambasted the dating app's decision, calling it "crazy", whilst others took the opportunity to try and woo the actor.
The actor has married twice; and has previously spoken about being open to dating after her 2004 divorce from Phil Bronstein.
Stone found fame in the 80s and 90s after appearing in hit films such as The Mighty, Casino and Total Recall.
In the 1992 edit of Basic Instinct she became infamous after uncrossing her legs during a police interrogation to reveal she was wearing no underwear.