Soldiers not guilty of murder if they mistakenly fire, civil servant said

A soldier is guilty of neither murder nor manslaughter if he mistakenly or unreasonably fires his weapon, an official in Northern Ireland said in 1993. Prosecution of servicemen for killings during the conflict has divided opinion. Files recently disclosed by the Public Records Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) revealed the question has been discussed among Northern Ireland Office (NIO) civil servants for decades.

Lord Kenneth Diplock designed the trial without a jury system, in cases where jurors could be intimidated by armed groups, and spoke about the subject of prosecuting members of the military. The civil servant wrote: “What this seems to amount to is that a soldier is issued with a lethal weapon and is expected to use it where circumstances require. “To speak of ‘excessive force’ will be misleading – it is not like self-defence in a pub brawl.” Lord Diplock took the view that an honest and reasonable mistake as to the need to fire would be a defence against prosecution in court – that a reasonable person acting intuitively would be likely to fire. The official said English Court of Appeal authority had established that a mistake as to the need to fire may be honest but not reasonable.

