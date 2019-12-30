Sons twice as likely to inherit family firms as daughters, study suggests

Family firms are still mainly being handed down to sons rather than daughters, new research suggests. Those who inherit a business usually did so from their father or grandfather rather than a female member of the family, a study indicated. Cynergy Bank said sons were twice as likely as daughters to take over a family firm, especially in sectors such as construction. The bank said its research among more than 1,000 smaller businesses showed many believed it was “only natural” for sons to inherit a company.

Nick Fahy, chief executive of Cynergy Bank, said: “Historically family businesses have overlooked female leadership talent and handed their businesses down to sons and nephews. “It’s disappointing to see that this is still the case. Family businesses make a significant contribution to the communities in which they operate, so it’s important they reflect these communities in their leadership. “We frequently see ‘& Sons’ incorporated into the name of family firms. There are some ‘& Daughters’ out there, but they are few and far between.” Amalia Brightley-Gillott, managing director of Family Business Place, a consultancy which supports leaders of family firms, said: “For many women, the window for taking over the reins of the family firm often coincides with the time when they want to start a family.

