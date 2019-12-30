Sydney fireworks might still be called off

Pressure was building on Monday for Sydney’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks to be cancelled due to wildfire danger, after pyrotechnics planned for the nation’s capital Canberra were called off.

Wildfires in the past several weeks have killed nine people and razed more than 1,000 homes, with New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, bearing the brunt.

There were 97 fires burning across New South Wales on Monday with 43 of them not yet contained. Total fire bans have been declared in 10 areas, including Sydney.

The City of Sydney Council has approved Tuesday night’s fireworks, although fire authorities warned they could be cancelled if catastrophic wildfire conditions were declared.