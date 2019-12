Tributes paid to Big Fat Gypsy Weddings brothers found dead in country lane

Tributes have been paid to twin brothers who were found dead in a country lane at the weekend.

The bodies of Billy and Joe Smith, both 32, who appeared in the Channel 4 TV show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding in 2014, were discovered near Sevenoaks in Kent on Saturday.

A Facebook page set up in their memory has more than 3,000 followers, and hundreds of people have posted personal tributes to the pair.

Phoebe Charleen Smith, the twins’ cousin, told the PA news agency: “They were perfect, we had been brought up all our lives together … more like brothers and sister. They are loved dearly and missed so much.”