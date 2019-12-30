UK Weather: Foggy start with sunshine for some during the day

It will be a foggy start to the day across southern and some central parts of the country, with the fog taking a while to clear from some parts.

However, much of England and Wales should see some dry and bright weather with the best of the sunshine likely across central swathes.

A cold front will descend across northwest Scotland before edging into Northern Ireland and northern England bringing some light and patchy rain and drizzle.

To the north of this it will turn colder but brighter with a few showers.

In sheltered parts of North Wales and northeast England temperatures could reach the mid-teens although for most we'll see highs of 8 to 11 Celsius.