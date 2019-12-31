Angry Pope Francis lashes out as worshipper grabs his arm during Nativity scene visit

Pope Francis has lashed out at a worshipper in an attempt to free his arm from her grip during a visit to a Nativity scene in St Peter's Square.

He delighted tourists on New Year's Eve when he took a stroll through the Square, but he was taken by surprise as he was dragged back by a woman eager to hold his hand.

Francis exclaimed and then struck the woman's hand twice to free himself.

It is not the first time the Pope has reprimanded worshippers for their heavy-handedness.

In March 2019 bizarre footage was released which showed a line of worshippers all diving to kiss his hand.

He could be seen repeatedly pulling his hand away as people try to kiss his papal ring during a visit to an Italian pilgrimage site.