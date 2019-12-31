Brothers rowing Atlantic will celebrate New Year with whisky and bagpipe solo

Three brothers who are rowing across the Atlantic will celebrate Hogmanay with a dram of whisky and bagpipe music on the ocean waves. The MacLean siblings, from Edinburgh, are now more than halfway through their 3,000-mile journey after setting off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12. The team, named Broar, are expected to arrive in Antigua in the Caribbean before the end of January 2020 and hope to raise more than £250,000 for charities Feedback Madagascar and Children First. They hope to become the fastest trio in history to row the Atlantic in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Brothers Ewan, Lachlan and Jamie (pictured front to back) set off from the Canary Islands on December 12 Credit: Family handout/PA

Lachlan MacLean, 21, Jamie, 26, and Ewan, 27, will take a break from the oars to enjoy a dram of a special blend created by their father, whisky expert Charles MacLean, and Jamie will play the bagpipes on Hogmanay. Ewan, a product design engineer for Dyson, said: “Spirits are high but the toughest thing now is trying to keep morale up. “We’re suffering on the oars for 16 hours a day, with very little sleep. We’ve faced dehydration, power issues and some horrendous weather, but it’s little things like a wee dram at New Year and taking a moment to play music together that keep us going. “We have learned a lot about ourselves and each other, mostly the need to be stronger than our excuses.” The boys face tough conditions with waves of up to 40ft and a gruelling schedule, rowing for two hours alternating with one hour of rest on their voyage.

The brothers tried out their boat on Loch Lomond in the summer Credit: Jane Barlow/PA