Corbyn: We’re on the front line against Johnson’s Government

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has used his new year message to say his party is “the resistance” against Prime Minister Boris Johnson and will be “on the front line” and “on the streets” opposing the Government. The outgoing leader made no reference to his party’s defeat in the general election or his departure from the leadership despite announcing he will step down early next year. In his address, Mr Corbyn railed against billionaires and said Labour “will be on the front line, both in Parliament and on the streets”. Mr Corbyn conceded it had been “quite a year” for his party and called for the NHS and climate change to be top priorities for the next decade.

In the message, Mr Corbyn said: “2019 has been quite the year for our country and for our Labour movement. “And now we are not just entering a new year but a new decade. And the period ahead could not be more important. “It will be crucial if we are to stop irreversible damage being caused by the climate crisis and the particular effects that has on people in the global south; if we are to stop the pain plaguing our country: food banks, poverty and people struggling to get by; if we are to protect our precious NHS. “It won’t be easy. But we have built a movement. We are the resistance to Boris Johnson. “We will be campaigning every day. We will be on the front line, both in Parliament and on the streets.”

