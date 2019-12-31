Couples make history in first mixed-sex civil partnerships

Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan, with their children Ariel and Eden. Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A couple who led the charge to become civil partners rather than husband and wife are among thousands making history today by entering into civil partnerships. New Year’s Eve marks the first time heterosexual couples can tie the knot in a civil ceremony instead of a marriage, following a lengthy legal battle that changed UK law. Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan were among the first to enter into a mixed-sex union, signing their civil partnership registration at Kensington and Chelsea Register Office at 10.30am. The couple won a legal bid at the Supreme Court in 2018, saying that a civil partnership felt more equal to them than a traditional marriage.

Ms Steinfeld and Mr Keidan outside Kensington and Chelsea Register Office Credit: Yui Mok/PA

The option was previously only available to same-sex couples, but campaigners successfully argued that denying a mixed-sex couple the same right was discrimination. “Today, as one decade ends and another dawns, we become civil partners in law,” Ms Steinfeld, 38, told reporters outside the building. “Our personal wish to form a civil partnership was rooted in our desire to formalise our relationship in a more modern way, focus on equality, and mutual respect. “So today is a unique, special and personal moment for us, a moment that we’ve been able to affirm our love and commitment to one another in the company of our beautiful children, Eden and Ariel, and close friends. “And have that love and commitment given legal recognition in a way that best reflects who we are, what we love and the life we value.” Civil partners will have similar rights and entitlements as married couples, such as marriage allowance tax relief, exemption from inheritance tax and joint parental responsibility for children.

Mr Keidan holds the couple's civil partnership certificate. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Eligible for same-sex couples since 2005, the right for a civil partnership was extended after Theresa May’s government approved the change of law, which came into effect on December 2. As couples are required to give 28 days notice to register their intent for a civil partnership, the first ceremonies will be taking place across England and Wales from today – December 31. Mr Keidan, 43, acknowledged the difficulties of the five-year legal battle as they celebrated outside of the register office alongside their two children. He told reporters: “Becca and I have shared much joy in supporting each other through the strains of life and loss. “Against all odds, we succeeded in a legal battle against the government and then, they did what we asked for all along. Not many people can say that.

