Australian firefighters film moment their truck was overrun by bush fire

Firefighters in Australia have shared the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire that continues to ravage the south of the country.

The crew from the fire and rescue station in Wyoming were forced to shelter in their truck as the fire front passed through, with the crew holding up blankets against the windows as tall flames and sparks hit the side of the vehicle.

In the minute-long clip, the crew are seen making their way slowly through the fires burning south of Nowra.