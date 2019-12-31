First civil partnerships for mixed-sex couples to take place

A couple who have been in a relationship for 37 years say they are looking forward to being among the first mixed-sex people to officially have a civil partnership rather than a marriage. Julie Thorpe, 61, and Keith Lomax, 70, from near Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, have been living together for most of their relationship, have three children, and are having a civil partnership ceremony at a register office in Halifax. Ms Thorpe said: “It won’t change our relationship one jot. It will not make any difference to how we behave towards each other when we get up the next day.

“We have had a very successful relationship for 37 years and a bit of paper is not going to make any difference to that whatsoever. It does give us some legal protection within that relationship.” Under new government rules, mixed-sex couples in England and Wales will be able to have a civil partnership, giving them similar rights and entitlements as married couples, such as marriage allowance tax relief, exemption from inheritance tax and joint parental responsibility for children born to civil partners. Ms Thorpe, a project manager, said that having this equality with married couples under the law, in respect of financial and legal affairs, was the tipping point which helped them decide to tie the knot. Mr Lomax believes their new official status “is not something we are going to think about every day” after the ceremony, but “we are very pleased to be part of the event where lots of couples all across the country will be able to join in civil partnership for the first time”. Mr Lomax, a human rights lawyer, added: “It is a mutual celebration of all of those and also of the people who actually brought the case to court and changed the law in the first place, because that was a very brave and bold thing to do at considerable financial risk.” The changes come after heterosexual couple Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan won their legal bid at the Supreme Court in 2018 for the right to have a civil partnership instead of a marriage. Rules were changed to extend civil partnerships – available to same-sex couples since 2005 – to everyone. Ms Thorpe and Mr Lomax also see their ceremony as a chance to support equality for women.

