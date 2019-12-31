Fog to clear for cool but dry New Year’s Eve

Thick fog which has shrouded much of the UK is due to fade by Tuesday morning, as the Met Office predicts a cool but clear evening for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Revellers will need to wrap up warm as they head out to ring in 2020, with Tuesday set to be a colder day for the whole country.

A north-south temperature divide means some areas of Scotland and eastern England could even see a touch of frost.

Maximum temperatures of 10C to 11C and cloudy skies are forecast in south-west England.