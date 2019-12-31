Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn says he is in Lebanon to avoid ‘political persecution’

Carlos Ghosn has confirmed he is in Lebanon. Credit: Koji Sasahara/AP

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, says he is in Lebanon to avoid “injustice and political persecution”. Mr Ghosn disclosed his location in a statement through his representatives but did not describe how he left the country, and promised to talk to reporters next week. “I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan’s legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold,” the statement said.

Japanese media quoted prosecutors speaking anonymously who said they did not know how Mr Ghosn had left the country while under surveillance. Mr Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origin and holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian passports, was arrested in November 2018 and was expected to face trial in April 2020. Prosecutors fought his release, but a court granted him bail with conditions that he be monitored and he could not meet with his wife Carole, who is also of Lebanese origin. Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon, with it unclear what steps the authorities might take.

