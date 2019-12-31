Girl, 10, dies in hospital after being hit by ambulance days before Christmas

A 10-year-old girl who was hit by an ambulance as it was responding to an emergency call just days before Christmas has died, Nottinghamshire Police have said.

Nottinghamshire Police said the girl had been in a critical condition in hospital after the incident on December 22.

A police statement said: "The ambulance was responding to an emergency call at the time of the collision in Low Wood Road, between Hempshill Lane and Seller's Wood Drive, Bulwell, at 6.30pm on Sunday 22 December. The girl was a pedestrian.

"Nottinghamshire Police would like to offer their condolences to the girl's family, who have asked for privacy at this difficult time."

Officers were appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage, the force added.